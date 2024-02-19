Advertisement

Firozabad: The UP Police arrested two constables along with 20 members of the 'Solver Gang' involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam.

The constables have been identified as Niranjan and Anuj, both residents of Shikohabad. Sources said that Niranjan had appeared for the police recruitment exam for 3-4 people and in return, he took Rs 3 lakh from each one of them whereas Anuj was about to appear for the exam for a person.

News agency ANI quoted Additional SP (R/A) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh as saying, “Five people have been arrested from Shikohabad, out of which two are constables…We have all the evidence and legal action is being taken. All these people will be sent to jail...”

Further investigation is underway.

