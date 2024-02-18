Updated September 24th, 2021 at 23:39 IST
2 cops suspended for extorting money from gas cylinder supplying vehicle owner
Two constables posted with the Police Response Vehicle in Ghaziabad have been suspended after they allegedly extorted money from a vehicle owner who delivers gas cylinders in the area, officials said on Friday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Two constables posted with the Police Response Vehicle in Ghaziabad have been suspended after they allegedly extorted money from a vehicle owner who delivers gas cylinders in the area, officials said on Friday.
When the vehicle owner stopped paying a fixed monthly sum, the cops intercepted the vehicle and carried the employees to Govindpuram police outpost. The incident took place on August 30.
Upon getting an oral complaint by the vehicle owner, an inquiry was handed over to Circle Officer of Kavi Nagar Anshu Jain. After getting the report, head constable Santosh Kumar and constable Harvinder Singh have been suspended from service.
Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the suspended policemen have tarnished the image of the police. A departmental inquiry has also been set up against them, the SSP added.
Advertisement
Published September 24th, 2021 at 23:39 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Sora’s fascinating video-verseTech 10 minutes ago
Bored Of Daily Ramen? Varieties Of Noodles To TryWeb Stories12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.