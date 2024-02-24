Advertisement

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a 32-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police in Rohini, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when constable Babita, who was in civil clothes, had got off a bus outside the DTC bus depot on Ring Road, the official said.

According to police, the constable, posted at the South Rohini Police Station, chased the two snatchers who tried to hide inside a urinal of the depot.

She caught the duo with the help of some passersby, said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

The accused identified as Bunty alias Billa (24) and Tinku alias Ravi (22) have been arrested and the snatched mobile phone seized from their possession, he added.

The accused are school dropouts and alcohol addicts, police said.