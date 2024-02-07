Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

2 Held From Bihar For Defrauding Retired Government Official Of Rs 41,000 In An Online Scam

The retired Delhi-based government official received a suspicious-looking payment link on his email when he was attempting to make a credit card repayment.

Digital Desk
A retired government official was duped out of Rs 41,000 in an online scam. Image for representative purposes only.
A retired government official was duped out of Rs 41,000 in an online scam. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: On Thursday, police officials said that two men had been arrested from Bihar for allegedly defrauding a senior retired government official from East Delhi of Rs 41,000 by way of an online scam. The accused, Sachin Jha (27) and Mohammad Sakib (23) hail from Bihar's Patna and Aurangabad respectively. 

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Achin Garg, the arrests were made in connection with a complaint made to the cyber cell of the east district by a senior retired government official. The ex-official had claimed that, during the course of making a credit card repayment, he had clicked on a suspicious-looking payment link he had received on his email ID. When he clicked the link, an amount of Rs 41,000 was automatically deducted from his pension account. 

According to a police official quoted in a PTI report, the authorities followed the money trail to an HDFC account in Darbhanga, Bihar registered to one Tribhuvan Sinha from Patna. The money itself was withdrawn from said account from an ATM in Kolkata. 

When Sinha was eventually apprehended and interrogated, he revealed that he had not opened an HDFC account. However, he did say that one Sachin Jha had taken his Aadhar Card and PAN Card seven months ago on the pretext of helping him secure a bank loan. 

This led to Jha being apprehended and several mobile phones, chequebooks, passbooks, SIM cards, debit cards, laptops and stamps were recovered from his possession. 

Jha revealed to the police that after opening an account in Sinha's name, he had sold the account to an individual known as Shakib who then re-sold it to one Riyaz in Kolkata. It was allegedly Riyaz who had generated the false link which was used to siphon money away from the retired government official's pension account.   

Teams have now been reportedly formed to nab this Riyaz from Kolkata. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

