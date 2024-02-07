English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

2 Ludhiana Jail Officials Arrested for Offering Drugs, Phones in Exchange for Money

The two Ludhiana jail officials were allegedly receiving UPI payments from unknown numbers in exchange for providing inmates with drugs and mobile phones.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Two Ludhiana jail officials have been arrested for offering inmates drugs for money. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
LUDHIANA: Two assistant superintendents of the Ludhiana Central Jail have been arrested in connection with an alleged scheme where they supplied drugs and mobile phones to prisoners in exchange for money. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja, this matter first came to the notice of authorities when an FIR was lodged a few days ago against six persons. 

The individuals involved were registered under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was during this particular investigation that the involvement of two jail officials, Satnam Singh and Gagan Deep Sharma, came to the forefront. Further investigation revealed that the two officials used to receive payments from unknown numbers using the Unified Payments Interface. 

Both assistant superintendents have now been produced before a court on Wednesday following their arrest a day earlier. The court granted a two-day remand to the police to investigate the matter more comprehensively. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

