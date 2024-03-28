Advertisement

Robbery in Baran: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Baran district, where 2 masked men carrying firearms robbed Rs 10.75 lakh from a bank located in Badgaun village on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baran Rajesh Choudhary said two bike-borne masked men carrying firearms barged into the Badgaun village branch of the UCO bank around 12 noon and looted Rs 10.75 lakh.

They fired a shot in the air to terrorise the bank staffers, the police officer said, adding that a used cartridge was found at the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused and CCTV footage was being examined, the ASP said.