Half-Naked Bodies Of Uzbekistan Woman, Indian Man Found In Haryana Resort
A woman from Uzbekistan and a man from Delhi were discovered half-naked at the 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort in Haryana’s Sonipat district, as reported.
A woman from Uzbekistan and a man from Delhi were discovered half-naked at the 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort in Haryana’s Sonipat district, as reported by the police on Jan 22. Discovered in a reserved room, the bodies were found by resort staff on Monday morning, who promptly alerted the police. The couple had checked in on Sunday night.
The reason for the deaths will be determined after a post-mortem examination, stated an officer.
The man's body was outside the bathroom and the girl was discovered on the bed, both in a half-naked condition.
The man, identified as Himanshu (26) from Ashok Vihar, Delhi and the woman, identified as Abduleva (32) from Uzbekistan, were identified as the deceased individuals.
The man's family is at the hospital but refused to comment. The Uzbekistan Embassy has been notified about Abduleva's death with her passport found at the crime scene.
