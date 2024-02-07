English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Half-Naked Bodies Of Uzbekistan Woman, Indian Man Found In Haryana Resort

A woman from Uzbekistan and a man from Delhi were discovered half-naked at the 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort in Haryana’s Sonipat district, as reported.

Manasvi Asthana
Half-naked bodies of uzbek woman, delhi man found in hry resort
Half-naked bodies of uzbek woman, delhi man found in hry resort | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A woman from Uzbekistan and a man from Delhi were discovered half-naked at the 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh' resort in Haryana’s Sonipat district, as reported by the police on Jan 22. Discovered in a reserved room, the bodies were found by resort staff on Monday morning, who promptly alerted the police. The couple had checked in on Sunday night. 

The reason for the deaths will be determined after a post-mortem examination, stated an officer. 

Advertisement

The man's body was outside the bathroom and the girl was discovered on the bed, both in a half-naked condition.

The man, identified as Himanshu (26) from Ashok Vihar, Delhi and the woman, identified as Abduleva (32) from Uzbekistan, were identified as the deceased individuals.

Advertisement

The man's family is at the hospital but refused to comment. The Uzbekistan Embassy has been notified about Abduleva's death with her passport found at the crime scene.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

26 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

27 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

28 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

37 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement