Updated February 4th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

3 Delhi Cops Injured While Rescuing 62-Year-Old Woman from Burning Building

The apartment building in Delhi's Keshav Puram was set ablaze when a cylinder exploded in one of its housing units on Sunday.

Digital Desk
Three cops were injured while rescuing a Delhi woman from a burning building.
Three cops were injured while rescuing a Delhi woman from a burning building. | Image:Pexels
NEW DELHI: A cylinder blast in a northwest Delhi house led to a fire that engulfed the entire apartment building on Sunday. Emergency services soon rushed to the spot in Delhi's Keshav Puram, with police personnel working to evacuate the building and cordon off the area even as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. It was during the evacuation process when three head constables — Anish Kumar, Narendra Kumar and Amit — found a 62-year-old woman lying inside the building in a semi-concious state, unable to walk or breathe.

The constables then carried out a rescue effort to get the woman, Saroj Mahajan, out of the burning building, with all three reportedly sustaining injuries during the process. The cops later received first aid and Mahajan was rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. 

The fire itself was extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services within 45 minutes. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

