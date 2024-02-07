Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

3 Held for Electrocuting Elephant, Cutting Up its Body in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur District

Forest authorities arrested the three Chhattisgarh men after being tipped off about the killing of an elephant in a forest near the Dhuriya village.

Digital Desk
SURAJPUR, CHHATISGARH: Three persons have been arrested in Chhatisgarh's Surajpur district for allegedly electrocuting an elephant before chopping up its carcass and burying it in various parts of the forest. The accused, identified as Narendra Singh, Janku Ram and Ramchandar are all residents of Dhuriya village and allegedly laid a live wire trap in a forest near the village under the Ghui forest circle last month. Eventually, an elephant was electrocuted as a result of the trap and the trio proceeded to allegedly chop its body up in several different parts which were then buried in 12 different places across the forest. 

Forest authorities were eventually alerted to this crime after receiving a tip-off which resulted in an investigation being launched. As a result, the trio were caught and interrogated. During the interrogation, the accused admitted to their crime and revealed where the different body parts of the elephant were hidden. 

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern since the last decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur districts face the menace. Chhattisgarh has reported the death of more than 70 elephants in the last five years, with causes ranging from ailments and age to electrocution, officials had earlier said. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:13 IST

