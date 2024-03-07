×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

3 Held for Gangraping Minor in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The accused then took the minor to Bandepalya area and allegedly raped her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
Police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. | Image:pexels
Tumakuru: Police have arrested three people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka. The incident is said to have taken place on March 4. 

Police said the girl was sitting with her friend atop a nearby hill during the fair on March 4 when the accused shot a video and threatened to make it public.

The accused then took her to Bandepalya area near here and allegedly raped her. On the basis of the minor's complaint, police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

