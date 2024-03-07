Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:22 IST
3 Held for Gangraping Minor in Karnataka's Tumakuru
The accused then took the minor to Bandepalya area and allegedly raped her.
India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. | Image:pexels
Tumakuru: Police have arrested three people for allegedly raping a minor girl in Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka. The incident is said to have taken place on March 4.
Police said the girl was sitting with her friend atop a nearby hill during the fair on March 4 when the accused shot a video and threatened to make it public.
The accused then took her to Bandepalya area near here and allegedly raped her. On the basis of the minor's complaint, police arrested the three accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(With PTI inputs)
