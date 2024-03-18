×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

3 More Held for Attack on International Students at Gujarat University Hostel

There are around 300 international students enrolled at Gujarat University.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case. | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ahmedabad: Three more people have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on some international students in the Gujarat University hostel premises here, the crime branch said. The city crime branch on Sunday nabbed two persons - Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel - and handed over them to the Gujarat University police station for further legal process, it said in a release.

The city crime branch on Sunday nabbed two persons - Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel - and handed over them to the Gujarat University police station for further legal process, it said in a release.  On Monday, the crime branch arrested three more persons, Kshitij Pandey (22), Jitendra Patel (31) and Sahil Dudhatiya (21), all residents of Ahmedabad, and handed them over to the local police for further probe, taking the total number of the arrested accused to five so far, the release said.

Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted on Saturday night by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel for offering namaz neat the facility's block, according to the police. Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place in the A-block hostel, police earlier said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property, criminal trespass, among others. Police Commissioner GS Malik rushed to the spot after the incident and said nine teams were formed to conduct a probe into it. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also held a meeting with police officers on Sunday and directed them to take strict and judicial action in the matter.

"Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises (on Saturday night) and objected to the international students offering namaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones. They also vandalised their rooms," Malik said earlier.

There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in the African continent, the official said.

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, he said. Several purported videos of the incident have also surfaced showing people pelting stones and vandalising vehicles of the students. 

MEA Responds Over Alleged Attack

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said the Gujarat government will ensure against the perpetrators who attacked international students in a Gujarat University hostel.

“An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government(sic)”

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

