English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 9th, 2022 at 08:05 IST

32 arrested in Bundelkhand University paper leak case

Thirty-two people including 26 students were arrested Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B.Sc examination, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thirty-two people including 26 students were arrested Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B.Sc examination, police said.

A local court, however, granted bail to all the 32 people.

On April 6, the said paper was leaked by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to various students through WhatsApp just a few hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference here on Friday.

They said a joint team of police and administration was set up to probe the matter.

A student, named Ajay Bhaskar, was caught by the flying squad on April 6 while copying in the B.Sc Physics II question paper, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that someone had sent this question paper to him on WhatsApp before the examination, they said.

An FIR was filed and investigation initiated which found that Rajdeep Yadav, a clerk of Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya Bangra, had sent the question paper to his niece before the examination after which it was forwarded to various students and it also sold, they said.

The SSP said that in view of the seriousness of the matter, six employees of the said college including the main accused and 26 students who bought the question paper were nabbed within 48 hours.

The investigation in this connection is underway and action will be taken if more people are found involved in this matter, he added.

Later in the evening, all the 32 arrested persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court from where they were released on bail. 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2022 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

14 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit, Jadeja rescue India

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Widespread Fear In Sandeshkhali, Reveals NCW Probe Report

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Poacher Trailer Shows The Largest Ivory Poaching Ring In Indian History

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Countries Where You Can Drive Using An Indian Driving License

    Travel9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo