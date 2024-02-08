English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

39-year-old Delhi man dies in hospital after being beaten by brother-in-law and his friends

According to the police report, the 39-year-old Delhi man was thrashed by his brother-in-law and a group of his friends after he had an argument with his wife.

Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: On Monday, the Delhi Police announced that a 39-year-old man had passed away during treatment after allegedly being beaten by his brother-in-law and a group of his friends. The incident took place on December 29 in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area and a video was shared on social media supposedly showing a group of men dragging the victim, Rakesh, from his house. The video shows Rakesh being kicked and hit with a stone before the accused fled the scene of the crime, leaving the victim lying on the road. According to a police statement quoted in a PTI report, Rakesh had an argument with his wife on December 29 following which she called her brother regarding the same. Subsequently, the brother in question arrived in Delhi alongside his friends and proceeded to allegedly attack Rakesh. 

The incident came to the notice of the police on December 31 when Rakesh's brother, Mukesh, filed a complaint. On the basis of said complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code. Fresh charges will now be added to the FIR after the death of Rakesh on Monday, with his body being sent for autopsy.      

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

