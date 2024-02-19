Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

4 Armed Assailants Attempt to Rob Delhi Jewellery Store Owner

Four assailants on bikes attempted to a rob a father-son duo outside their jewellery shop in Delhi's Sonia Vihar but were forced to flee empty handed.

Representative image of a gun.
Four armed assailants attempted to rob a jewellery shop owner in Delhi at gunpoint. | Image:PTI/ Representative
NEW DELHI: Four armed assailants attempted to rob a jewellery shop owner in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Sunday but subsequently fled the area empty handed after they failed to snatch the bag containing valuables and cash. As per the Sonia Vihar police authorities, the incident, which took place around 21:30 on Sunday night, took place as the father-son duo of Rajesh Pandey and Mohit Pandey were closing up their jewellery shop and leaving. 

Four individuals on bikes, their faces obscured by the helmets they were wearing, approached the pair and held them at gunpoint as they attempted to snatch away a bag contaning Rs 3,000 in cash, some silver ornaments and keys. 

When they failed to snatch away the bag, the assailants bashed their pistol butts against the father-son duo's heads and fled the scene on their bikes after firing a few gunshots into the air. A purported video of the incident has also been making the rounds on social media.

After the incident, Mohit and his father were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. 

Upon investigating the scene, the police recovered three empty shells and three live rounds with a magazine from the spot. 

An FIR was registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act. Further investigation into the matter has been started, the officer said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

