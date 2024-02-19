Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Four armed assailants attempted to rob a jewellery shop owner in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Sunday but subsequently fled the area empty handed after they failed to snatch the bag containing valuables and cash. As per the Sonia Vihar police authorities, the incident, which took place around 21:30 on Sunday night, took place as the father-son duo of Rajesh Pandey and Mohit Pandey were closing up their jewellery shop and leaving.

Four individuals on bikes, their faces obscured by the helmets they were wearing, approached the pair and held them at gunpoint as they attempted to snatch away a bag contaning Rs 3,000 in cash, some silver ornaments and keys.

Advertisement

When they failed to snatch away the bag, the assailants bashed their pistol butts against the father-son duo's heads and fled the scene on their bikes after firing a few gunshots into the air. A purported video of the incident has also been making the rounds on social media.

After the incident, Mohit and his father were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Upon investigating the scene, the police recovered three empty shells and three live rounds with a magazine from the spot.

An FIR was registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act. Further investigation into the matter has been started, the officer said.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.