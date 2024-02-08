English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

4 Captured On CCTV Trying To Break Into West Delhi House, Used Bricks, Sharp Object And Even A Gun

Four assailants tried to break into a house in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area by opening fire and throwing bricks at the door and windowpanes, police said on Monday. The incident which took place last week was captured on CCTV camera, they added.

Press Trust Of India
Representative image of a gun.
Representative image of a gun. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: Four assailants tried to break into a house in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area by opening fire and throwing bricks at the door and windowpanes, police said on Monday.

The incident which took place last week was captured on CCTV camera, they added.

The purported footage showed one of the accused firing a bullet shot at a windowpane of the house.

One of the accused threw a brick at the window while another tried to break it using a sharp weapon. A person was seen slamming the door.

The police said a probe is underway in the matter. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

