4 cops suspended for allegedly trying to shield cow slaughter accused in UP
Four police personnel have been suspended for allegedly trying to shield a cow-slaughter accused in Fatehpur, an official said Saturday.
Four police personnel have been suspended for allegedly trying to shield a cow-slaughter accused in Fatehpur, an official said Saturday.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the action against the four policemen -- sub-inspectors Shami Ashraf and Aneesh Kumar Singh, head constable Manoj Kumar and constable Rajesh Tiwari -- followed a complaint by villagers and a probe a circle officer.
He said the four allegedly tried to shield Haidar, an accused in a cow slaughter case in Khakhreru police station area. The alleged cow slaughter incident happened Thursday.
The SP said the policemen were suspended after the allegations against them were found to be true in a probe conducted by circle officer (city) Sanjay Singh.
