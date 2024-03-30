×

Updated February 17th, 2022 at 08:37 IST

4 injured in stone pelting during Ravidas Jayanti celebration in UP

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were injured in stone pelting during a clash between two groups in Buddakheda village here on Ravidas Jayanti on Wednesday, police said.

SHO Gyaneshwer Bodh said police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after getting information about the incident.

The trouble started when one side confronted the other over participating in a procession on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

The argument later turned violent and four people -- Chatru, Shyam Kumar, Omparkash and Urmila - were injured, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, they said, adding that extra security has been deployed in the region as a precautionary measure.

PTI CORR SRY

Published February 17th, 2022 at 08:37 IST

