Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

5 Employees of Construction Firm Held for Death of Man in Assam's Kamrup

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was summoned to recover the body.

Digital Desk
Sub-inspector Dipak Sarma of Bhaihata police station said the five persons were apprehended on Thursday evening | Image:Freepik
Rangia: Police have arrested five employees of a construction company in connection with the death of a person after a concrete slab of a flyover, being built by the company, fell on him in Assam's Kamrup district, police said. Sub-inspector Dipak Sarma of Bhaihata police station said the five persons were apprehended on Thursday evening and subsequently presented before the court of the sub-judicial magistrate, Rangia. The court remanded them to judicial custody, he added. 

A suo motu case was initiated at Baihata police station following the demise of Fulchand Ali, a peanut seller, who was fatally struck by the falling concrete slab from the under-construction flyover along NH-27 on Wednesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was summoned to recover the body. 

In response to the incident, the district administration has halted the construction of the flyover and began an investigation into whether there was any negligence on the part of the construction firm. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

