65-Year-Old Palghar Man Allegedly Killed by Son, Nephew Over Property Dispute

An elderly man from Palghar was killed by his son, nephew over an alleged property dispute. | Image: PTI/ Representative

Palghar: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew in Maharashtra's Palghar district before his body was dumped in a forest, local police said on Tuesday. The body of Krishna Rama Dongarkar was found in a forest at Somta Ghatalpada on March 9. His son, Ramdas Krishna Dongarkar (35) and nephew, Vilas Chintu Dongarkar (50) were subsequently arrested for his murder. A police probe uncovered that the the victim had an ongoing property dispute with his brother.

The two accused allegedly wanted their own share of property. Police officials said that the duo attacked the victim with a sickle while he was asleep in his house. After he was killed, the pair took his body to the forest and dumped it there.

A case has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he said.

With inputs from PTI.