Advertisement

Nuh, Mar 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was rescued within eight hours of his kidnapping from Tirwada village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Saturday.

The boy went missing from his house on Friday evening, according to a complaint filed by his uncle Rashid.

Advertisement

The boy's father had got a ransom call of Rs 2 lakh from an unknown number, police said.

After tracing the number and its location, police found the child from a forested area near Mahu Chopra village at 3 am on Saturday.

Advertisement

However, the accused fled from the spot after seeing police.

The boy told police that Samim, his cousin, lured him and took him along with his two other companions, police said.

Advertisement

The two other accused have been identified as Mubarik and Sannar, residents of Jhimrawat village. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the accused. A case has been registered at the Sadar Tauru police station. PTI COR CHS ANB ANB