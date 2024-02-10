Fortunately, she was saved by locals who rushed towards her after hearing her screams. | Image: Unsplash / Representative

Agra: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 girl student in Agra was allegedly strangled and thrown into Yamuna river by her father and uncle for talking to a male friend, police said.

Fortunately, she was saved by locals who rushed towards her after hearing her screams. Meanwhile, her father and uncle fled the spot.

According to sources, in her statement to child welfare officials, the minor said that her father had caught her while she was talking to her male friend, and thereafter he had been trying to get her married. She added that her father tried to kill her when she refused his proposal of getting married.

Police said that the minor was taken to a nearby village by her father on the pretext of going to Gurugram, where he worked in a private firm. They added that they were later joined by the girl’s uncle after they reached the pontoon bridge over Yamuna. The accused tried to strangle her to death using a muffler and threw her into the river, police sources added.

Upon hearing her cry for help, villagers rushed near the river and divers present on the river bank jumped in and brought her back to shore.

Based on the complaint by the 16-year-old resident of Aligarh, police have registered an attempt-to-murder case against her kin. The cops have launched an operation to nab the accused duo. Meanwhile, the teenager has been sent to a shelter home.