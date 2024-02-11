Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Man Kills Mother, Son, Later Dies by Suicide in Lawyer's Colony in Agra

According to media reports, the deceased family members include a man, his son and his mother.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
Sources revealed that the man’s wife had gone out of the town during the tragic incident. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Agra: A shocking incident unfolded in Agra in Uttar Pradesh which has sent shock waves across the city. Three people from the same family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Lawyer's Colony Agra, police said on Sunday.

According to media reports, the deceased family members include a man, his son and his mother. Police suspect that the man killed his mother and his 12-year-old son before ending his own life. The man was found hanging from a noose in his room where the other deceased were lying on the floor.

Sources revealed that the man’s wife had gone out of the town when the tragic incident took place. The incident came to light when the housemaid arrived at their house. Police have reached the spot and an investigation into the matter is underway. 
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

