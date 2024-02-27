Advertisement

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, intelligence agencies alerted security forces in the region on a rally led by terror groups and predicted by intelligent agencies. While PM Modi is set to arrive in the Union Territory's Samba district to mark Panchyati Raj Diwas with local self-government members, intelligence agencies have written to authorities urging that PM Modi's rally be cancelled.

Republic TV's top sources stated that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group had been planning to proceed with its first procession since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intel agencies apprehend terror threat to PM Modi in Kashmir

In the intelligence letter as accessed by Republic TV, forces were informed that terrorists have been eyeing to target local village heads, sarpanch/panch who are gathering in Samba ahead of the Prime Minister's rally slated for April 24, 2022.

"4 terrorists may target the venue of PM Modi’s rally before the event," the intelligence letter read. Aim is to get the Prime Minister's visit cancelled due to security threats," it added.

J&K forces encounter two terrorists in Sunjwan two days before PM Modi's visit

Two terrorists were gunned down by security officers in Jammu’s Sunjwan region on Friday. In view of the stringency of the terror operation foiled by security officials in Jammu, NIA has been searching for incriminating evidence and material on the spot.

The incident took place when a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel was proceeding towards Jammu airport and came under attack after terrorists lobbed a grenade and sprayed it with bullets before hiding in the nearby locality. The attack killed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) SP Patel and injured others. The force retaliated effectively and neutralised two terrorists, authorities confirmed.

Security officials claimed that the Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to conduct a ‘suicide attack’ in the area and their infiltration could be a part of a ‘bigger conspiracy’.

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of the Pakistan-based J-e-M terror group and their infiltration into India in the RS Pura Sector could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.