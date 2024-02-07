Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Andhra Woman Held for Duping Delhi Hotel of Rs 6 Lakh Had Rs 41 in Her Account: Police

The Andhra woman, who claimed to be a doctor, reportedly made fraudulent transactions worth nearly Rs 6 lakh while staying at Delhi Aerocity's Pullman Hotel.

Digital Desk
Man arrested in online betting app case.
Absconding accused arrested in online betting app case in Chhattisgarh. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: An Andhra Pradesh-based woman who was arrested earlier this month for cheating a Delhi Aerocity hotel of around Rs 6 lakh reportedly only had Rs 41 in her account. To briefly recall the incident, a woman identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel had checked into the Pullman Hotel in Delhi's Aerocity for a period of 15 days. During the course of her stay, she was reported to have made fraudulent transactions worth Rs 5,88,176, availing many of the services provided by the hotel. Not only did she produce a fake identity card at the hotel spa facility which identified her as Isha Dave but she also claimed that she and her husband were New York-based doctors, a piece of information that has, thus far, not been established. 

To add to this, the Delhi Police has said that the woman had shown the hotel staff her phone screen as she was making transactions on the ICICI UPI app but upon payment reconciliation, it was discovered that the bank had not received any payment. It is now suspected that the payment app was fake. Her motives for staying near the airport have not been determined so far. 

Advertisement

Delhi Police have said that the woman is being non-cooperative in the investigation by not providing her bank account details, among other things. As such, the Delhi Police reached out to its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to request the woman's address and the details of her relatives. 

When the Delhi Police finally managed to access her account, it was discovered that the woman only had Rs 41 as the balance at the time of her arrest. 

Advertisement

While she was initially booked for cheating, now sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) have been added to the FIR. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet Plans to Boost Flight Connectivity to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement