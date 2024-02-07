Advertisement

NEW DELHI: An Andhra Pradesh-based woman who was arrested earlier this month for cheating a Delhi Aerocity hotel of around Rs 6 lakh reportedly only had Rs 41 in her account. To briefly recall the incident, a woman identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel had checked into the Pullman Hotel in Delhi's Aerocity for a period of 15 days. During the course of her stay, she was reported to have made fraudulent transactions worth Rs 5,88,176, availing many of the services provided by the hotel. Not only did she produce a fake identity card at the hotel spa facility which identified her as Isha Dave but she also claimed that she and her husband were New York-based doctors, a piece of information that has, thus far, not been established.

To add to this, the Delhi Police has said that the woman had shown the hotel staff her phone screen as she was making transactions on the ICICI UPI app but upon payment reconciliation, it was discovered that the bank had not received any payment. It is now suspected that the payment app was fake. Her motives for staying near the airport have not been determined so far.

Delhi Police have said that the woman is being non-cooperative in the investigation by not providing her bank account details, among other things. As such, the Delhi Police reached out to its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to request the woman's address and the details of her relatives.

When the Delhi Police finally managed to access her account, it was discovered that the woman only had Rs 41 as the balance at the time of her arrest.

While she was initially booked for cheating, now sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) have been added to the FIR.

With inputs from PTI.