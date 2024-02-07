Advertisement

INDORE: An Indore man was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting a woman's house on fire after she stopped talking to him. The accused, Tarun Dhaketa (32), reportedly broke into the woman's house when she was away for a friend's birthday party celebration. According to Kanadia police station in-charge KP Yadav, "He (the accused) set the flat on fire. The blaze was doused by the fire brigade and police personnel. Dhaketa's act was caught on CCTV. The 34-year-old woman is a widow and knew him. However, she stopped talking to him some time ago."

Dhaketa was reportedly unhappy with the woman for not talking to him and even threatened her over the phone. He reportedly even called her after he had set her house on fire.

Advertisement

The accused is now being charged under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (trespassing into premises by breaking into at night) and 436 (malignant use of inflammable substance with intent to burn down a building).

With inputs from PTI.