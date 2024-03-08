×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Army Officer Abducted in Manipur, Security Forces Launch Search Operation

A junior Commissioned Officer with the Indian Army was abducted from his residence in Manipur’s Thoubal district 10 days after a senior police was abducted.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Manipur Police
Security forces launched search operation to trace abducted officer of the Indian Army | Image:PTI Photo/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thoubal: A junior Commissioned Officer with the Indian Army was on Friday morning abducted from his residence in Manipur’s Thoubal district ten days after a senior police official was abducted in capital city Imphal.

According to the sources, the abducted officer, who is a resident of Thoubal district, was currently on leave when he was abducted from his residence in a vehicle.

Advertisement

Security forces launch search operation

The police official said that the motive behind the abduction is not clear and the police are trying to ascertain the truth behind the incident.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the security forces have launched a coordinated search operation to rescue the abducted officer. All vehicles plying on National Highway 102 are being checked by the security personnel.

Just 10 days ago, Manipur’s valley districts were rocked by discontent from police forces after an Additional Superintendent of Police was abducted and his house in Imphal attacked by assailants identified as armed members of the Arambai Tenggol on February 27. An inspector was also abducted alongside him.

Advertisement

They were eventually rescued but sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The incident had prompted the administrations of various valley districts to requisition central paramilitary forces and the Army to assist the police with the law and order situation.

The conflict in Manipur has been ongoing for more than 10 months now, and at least 212 people have been killed so far.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi Arrives at Tezpur on Assam Visit

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Electrocuted to Death in Mathura

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Asks Creators To Take Forward His Message on Gender Equality

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Investors flock to global equities amid rate cut hopes: Report

    Business News10 minutes ago

  5. NHAI signs MOU with HLL Lifecare to enhance the incident management

    Economy News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo