Thoubal: A junior Commissioned Officer with the Indian Army was on Friday morning abducted from his residence in Manipur’s Thoubal district ten days after a senior police official was abducted in capital city Imphal.

According to the sources, the abducted officer, who is a resident of Thoubal district, was currently on leave when he was abducted from his residence in a vehicle.

Security forces launch search operation

The police official said that the motive behind the abduction is not clear and the police are trying to ascertain the truth behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the security forces have launched a coordinated search operation to rescue the abducted officer. All vehicles plying on National Highway 102 are being checked by the security personnel.

Just 10 days ago, Manipur’s valley districts were rocked by discontent from police forces after an Additional Superintendent of Police was abducted and his house in Imphal attacked by assailants identified as armed members of the Arambai Tenggol on February 27. An inspector was also abducted alongside him.

They were eventually rescued but sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The incident had prompted the administrations of various valley districts to requisition central paramilitary forces and the Army to assist the police with the law and order situation.

The conflict in Manipur has been ongoing for more than 10 months now, and at least 212 people have been killed so far.

