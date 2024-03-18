Advertisement

Golaghat: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) stationed at Dergaon’s Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Golaghat district was on Sunday arrested by the Assam police for allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl working as a domestic help at his residence. Police sources said that Kiran Nath, a DSP in Assam police was apprehended on the evening of March 17 after allegations of sexually and physically assaulting a minor was levelled against him.

The family of the minor victim claimed that Kiran Nath, after allegedly sexually assaulting the girl, had even threatened her to keep silent about the incident.

A senior police official stated that the DSP was arrested under sections 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Police ascertaining the role of the wife of the DSP

As per the complaint filed by the victim, Kiran Nath had forcibly confined her in his residence. He used to assault and torture the girl. It has also been alleged that Nath’s family members also used to torture the little girl. Not only this, the minor girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by the DSP at his residence.

The family members stated that the girl somehow managed to escape from the house a few days ago and reached his house. She narrated the entire ordeal to her family members, following which she was taken to the hospital and police were informed.

A complaint was filed by the family of the victim on Saturday night, following which an FIR was registered at the Dergaon police station in Golaghat district and the DSP was arrested.

After the arrest of the DSP, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Assam Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Sunday took to X, saying, “Reference allegations of sexual misconduct towards the housemaid by a DSP posted at LBPA Dergaon - Case No 42 under section 376,506 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered at Dergaon PS, District Golaghat.”

“DSP Kiran Nath, presently posted at LBPA, Assam, has been arrested on the basis of evidence that has come up during investigation of the aforementioned criminal case. Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains a cornerstone of the policy of Assam Police.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out and the police are ascertaining the role of the accused DSP’s wife and other family members in the incident.

