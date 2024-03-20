×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Associates of Elvish Yadav Arrested as YouTuber is Presented in Court

Elvish's associates, who were not named in the original FIR under which the YouTuber was arrested, were linked to the case following a police investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: The Noida Police, on Wednesday, arrested two associates of the YouTuber and social media personality Elvish Yadav in connection with an ongoing probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties. Yadav, it may be recalled, is currently lodged in Greater Noida's Luksar jail.

In November of last year, Yadav was among six people named in an FIR filed at the Noida Sector 49 police station, with the case being lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals).

Advertisement

Later, charges under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also added to the case. 

While Yadav has refuted the charges of involvement in the case, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has in the past accused him of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought arrest.

Advertisement

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an official of animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA). Gandhi is PFA's chairperson.

On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off soon.

Advertisement

Now, according to a report by PTI, two of Elvish's associates, 50-year-old Ishwar and 25-year-old Vinay Yadav, have been booked under the same charges that he was arrested under, namely consumption of drugs, organising parties where such substances were used and trafficking of wildlife species. 

Vinay is a social media influencer and close friend of Elvish while Ishwar, according to the police, ran a banquet hall in Gurugram. Neither of the two were reportedly named in the original FIR mentioned above but rather their links to the case would surface during the course of the investigation. 

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav presented in court

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Elvish Yadav himself was produced at a local court for a bail hearing. During said hearing, the court was reportedly informed that the Noida Police had accidentally imposed Section 20 of the NDPS in the case, which deals with ‘Punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis’, due to a typing error. 

Advertisement

In the presence of Elvish Yadav, this was changed to Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act which deals with ‘Punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances.’

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a minute ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

7 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

9 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

9 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

11 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

14 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

15 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

15 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

16 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

17 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo