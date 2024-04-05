Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a gangrape survivor has accused her school of not letting her appear for class 12 board examinations. In her complaint, the class 12 student claimed that the school officials asked her that the "atmosphere would be spoiled" if she appeared for the exam. However, the private school in Ajmer maintains that they did not issue an admit card to the student due to her prolonged absence from classes spanning four months.

The matter came to light when the student sought help from a teacher at a different school, who then directed her to contact the child's helpline number. The Child Welfare Commission (CWC) in Ajmer has initiated a case and pledged to undertake appropriate measures following a thorough investigation.

Anjali Sharma, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Commission (CWC), has confirmed that she personally engaged with the student regarding the entirety of the incident. She emphasized that while investigations are ongoing, their primary focus is to facilitate the student in taking the exams she missed in March.

If reports are to be believed, the student was raped by her uncle and two other men in October last year. During her conversation with Anjali Sharma, the student revealed that the school had advised her to study from home, expressing concerns that her presence on campus might disrupt the atmosphere. Consequently, she agreed and has since been diligently preparing for her board exams at home.

When she went to collect her admit card, the student was informed that she was no longer enrolled at the school. It dawned on her that the school had prohibited her from entering shortly after her traumatic experience of being raped, citing objections from the parents of other students regarding her presence.

"The girl expressed her deep disappointment, feeling disheartened by the situation. As a bright student who previously scored 79% in her class 10 board exams, she believed she had the potential to excel in her class 12 exams as well. However, due to the negligence of the school, she fears she may lose a whole academic year", Anjali Sharma told a leading news portal.