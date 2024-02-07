Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Axis Bank Sr VP Misplaces Laptop on Air India Nagpur-Mumbai Flight, Files Complaint of Theft

A senior banker's laptop was stolen on Air India Flight AI630 bound for Mumbai from Nagpur.

Shweta Parande
Axis Bank Sr VP misplaces laptop mid-air, files complaint
A representative image of a laptop. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Axis Bank's senior vice-president Amit Chib misplaced his laptop mid-air and has filed a complaint with the police for theft. The bank executive claims his computer was stolen before he got down from his Air India flight.

The passenger was travelling from Nagpur (NAG) to Mumbai (BOM) on January 24 on an Air India flight. The banker, 47, has lodged a first information report (FIR) of alleged theft by an unidentified person.

Reports say Amit Chib is a resident of Ghatkopar west in Mumbai. He visited Nagpur in Maharashtra for work, when he was carrying his Hewlett-Packard laptop in a blue bag. The executive was on a return flight the next day via Air India Flight AI630, when the incident occurred.

What else did the Axis Bank executive's laptop bag contain?

The Axis Bank executive's blue bag containing his laptop also carried his office identity card and other items.

The executive said his bag was placed in the overhead storage area of the Air India aircraft when the flight departed from Nagpur at 9.20 pm last Wednesday. The Air India flight landed in Mumbai at 11.20 pm, but when Chib opened the bin to take the laptop bag out, he found it missing.

When the executive asked the cabin crew about the bag, they had no clue. The bag could not be located in the arrival area of the Mumbai airport either.

Chib then reported the incident to Air India via email but got no response.

He finally filed a case at the Sahar police station in Mumbai against an unidentified person under section 379 for theft under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is not known if the case will be with the Cyber Police to locate the laptop.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

