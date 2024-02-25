English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 23:27 IST

Bangladeshi man held for killing wife over illicit relationship in Noida

A Bangladeshi origin man staying illegally in India was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangulating one of his wives in Noida over suspicion of her illicit relationship, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Bangladeshi origin man staying illegally in India was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangulating one of his wives in Noida over suspicion of her illicit relationship, police said.

According to police, the accused, around 40, had also procured an Indian passport and two Aadhaar cards using residential addresses in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased was the third wife of accused Babul Miyan, with the first two being in Bangladesh and West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, where he had first stayed after crossing into India around a decade ago.

"Babul Miyan worked as a daily wage worker and his wife Fatima Bibi had a relationship with a local construction work contractor. On August 4, when Babul returned from a trip to Bengal, he found Fatima and contractor Sajid at his home in Sarfabad," a police spokesperson said.

"Later, he confronted Fatima inside Sajid's home and an argument ensued. He pulled his wife to the bed and strangulated her to death with a 'chunni' she was wearing and fled the spot," the police official said.

After the incident, the accused ran away to Rajasthan and from there he took a train to go to West Bengal and wanted to escape further to Bangladesh but did not get a visa, the police said.

"He returned to Noida on September 10. He was staying in a rented accommodation in Gejha village here. He was arrested on Sunday near the Sector 52 metro station on the basis of a tip-off," the spokesperson said.

The local Sector 49 police station team also recovered an Indian passport, two Aadhaar cards, besides a debit card of Punjab National Bank (PNB) from the accused, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against him and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added. 

Advertisement

Published September 12th, 2021 at 23:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Skipper wins Rs 737 crore order from Power Grid

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Disney and Reliance ink deal for media operations merger in India:Report

    Business News27 minutes ago

  5. Virender Sehwag clears the air on what he meant with his fiery post

    Sports 29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo