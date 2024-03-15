Advertisement

Delhi: The Delhi Crime Branch apprehended two criminals following an intense encounter with police officers in the Dwarka Sector 23 area of Delhi. The primary suspect, a Bangladeshi national, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. According to police officials, both suspects opened fire when intercepted by the authorities, resulting in two rounds of gunfire during the confrontation. An inspector's jacket was struck by a bullet, prompting retaliatory action that injured the suspect identified as Miraj in his right leg. Miraj has a history of involvement in five robbery cases and violations of the Arms Act. The other suspect has been identified as Shahid.

Miraj, the main perpetrator, hails from Bangladesh and was evading authorities in connection with a robbery case involving Rs 2 crores reported at the Ashok Vihar police station. In this incident, the victims' family members were held at gunpoint and robbed of cash and jewellery. Law enforcement recovered an automatic pistol and a locally made firearm during the operation.

According to the officials, a tip-off led to the strategic deployment of law enforcement personnel from the Western Range-2 unit of the Crime Branch to apprehend Miraj and his accomplices. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, registered at the Ashok Nagar Police Station in May of the previous year, pertains to this incident.