Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

BBA Student Kidnapped From Greater Noida, Killed After Father Failed to Fulfill 6 Cr Ransom Demand

A BBA student from Greater Noida kidnapped, killed and body dumped in a pit in Amroha after his father failed to fulfill 6 crore ransom demand.

Abhishek Tiwari
Murder
BBA student from Greater Noida was allegedly abducted and killed after his father failed to give 6 cr ransom | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Greater Noida: A BBA student from Greater Noida was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered after his businessman father failed to fulfill the ransom demand of Rs 5 crores to the alleged kidnappers. As per sources, the body of the deceased, who was a student at a well-known private university in Greater Noida, was reportedly recovered from a 4 feet deep pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district.

Reports suggest that the deceased identified as Yash Mittal, a BBA student, was missing since February 26. It is being said that his father is an electronics businessman.

Police are trying to trace the accused

As per allegations, after kidnapping the student, the alleged kidnappers had asked for a ransom of 6 crores to the father of the deceased, failing which, they killed him and dumped the body in a pit in UP’s Amroha district.

The police sources claimed that during the preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that the crime was committed by the accused, who were known to the deceased and his family.

The police are carrying out an investigation and trying to trace the accused behind the sensational killing. An official statement is being awaited on the incident. 
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

