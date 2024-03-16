×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Beggar Held for Killing 24-Year-Old in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi Area

The police found Ajay's last location near the DDA park in Rajpur Khurd Extension.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
The matter came to light when the police received a complaint about Ajay (24) on March 9. | Image:pexels
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Police have arrested a vagabond for allegedly strangling a man to death after the latter abused a security guard in Maidan Garhi area in south Delhi. According to sources, the accused, identified as Ravindra (32), was residing at a DDA park and the guard used to feed him. The incident is said to have taken place on March 9 when the victim, Ajay, allegedly abused the guard and Ravindra decided to take revenge by killing him.

Ravindra, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, used to work as a labourer at an event management company and left the job some time ago and thereafter he started residing at a DDA park.

The matter came to light when the police received a complaint about Ajay (24) on March 9.

The police found Ajay's last location near the DDA park in Rajpur Khurd Extension. On checking the area later, they found his body lying near the park, a senior police officer said.

A CCTV footage of the area showed Ajay entering the park with another person but they could not be seen coming out, the officer said.

Footage from other CCTV cameras installed around the park showed the suspect talking on a mobile phone, he said.

On checking Ajay's call log, it was found that the last incoming call on his phone was from his relative, the officer said.

The relative told the police that a stranger received the call and introduced himself as Aslam. He told him that Ajay had borrowed Rs 3,000 from him and given him the phone in exchange, he said.

The location of the suspect was zeroed down to Ramphal Chowk in Sector 7 of Dwarka and where he was spotted selling oranges and wearing shoes of the deceased, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Upon interrogation, Ravindra told the police that on March 9, a man who was in an inebriated state started abusing the security guard who used to give him food. This provoked Ravindra, who was also under the influence of alcohol, and he decided to teach him a lesson, Chauhan said.

Ravindra initially befriended Ajay, purchased liquor with him and took him to an isolated area. When the victim got heavily drunk, he allegedly beat him up and strangulated him, the DCP said.

He took his mobile phone and shoes and fled the spot, the officer added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

