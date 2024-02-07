English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Bengal SHOCKER: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into 6 Pieces and Throws It Into Canal

A Bengal man has been arrested for killing his wife and disposing of her body parts in a canal. The accused also tried to kill himself.

Shweta Parande
Udaipur News | Image:PTI
Kolkata: In a shocking incident in West Bengal, a 55-year-old man killed his 50-year-old wife. The man, identified as Nooruddin Mondal, murdered his wife, Saira Banu, and chopped her body into six pieces.

The killer, who is a construction materials supplier in Madhyamgram, packed his wife’s body parts in a jute bag and threw it into a canal, say reports. He then lodged a missing complaint with the police on Saturday.

The crime came to light when the accused tried to kill himself and was admitted to hospital. His daughter Mani Bibi found blood stains on her missing mother’s phone and questioned her father, after which he tried to die by suicide.

Mondal confessed to killing his wife when interrogated by the police in the hospital. He was arrested.

The police have recovered the body parts of Saira Banu from the Noia canal.

Mondal told the police that he had slit his wife's throat, and then chopped her body and stuffed the parts in a jute bag. He then disposed of her body parts in a canal.

The police say the motive behind the murder could be a property dispute with his wife.

"My mother owned a three-cottah land and a house at Madhyamgram's Srinagar, where I live with my family. But my father was putting pressure on her to give him the property. She paid with her life for refusing it," said Mani Bibi to a publication.

Mondal will be questioned further once he has been discharged from hospital. 

 

The body parts of the deceased victim have been sent for postmortem and the DNA samples have been preserved.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

