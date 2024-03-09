Advertisement

Bengaluru Blast Case Updates: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast in Bengaluru on Friday released a new video of the suspected bomber. While releasing the video, the probe agency has urged the general public to help in ascertaining the identity of the accused. The NIA has asked citizens to share any information about the suspected bomber of the Bengaluru cafe blast case on numbers- 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in . The informer’s identity will be kept confidential.

The new 49-second video, the masked suspect, wearing a cap and carrying a bag, can be seen boarding a bus and changing seats, while travelling in the bus. The video clip is said to be of March 1st after the bomb blast occurred at the Rameshwaram cafe.

Earlier, the NIA declared a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

NIA tracking footsteps of the suspected bomber

After the blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, several images and screen grabs of the CCTV footage surfaced on social media, wherein the suspect was caught travelling on several buses and changing location, in order to evade being traced by the police.

The suspected bomber was also captured on CCTV keeping a bag in ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ before the blast. The agencies reportedly have found that the bomber had travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency has also got a big breakthrough in the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast case in Bengaluru as the agency collected some vital leads while tracking the suspected bomber's footsteps across Karnataka. Based on the CCTV footage and other technical surveillance, the probe agency found that the suspected bomber was first spotted near the Silk Board.

The sources further claimed that the suspect travelled to Marathahalli via Bellandur from Silk Board. Later, he got off the bus at Marathalli and boarded another bus to Kundalahalli from there to the RXDX hospital.

Later, from the hospital, he boarded another bus to the cafe. The entire sequence indicated that the suspect was very well trained in conducting such bomb blast activities, says a source.

During the investigation, the probe agency has gathered some leads in Bellary and Tumkur, while questioning people at a religious site near the Rameshwaram cafe.

The trail of CCTV footage shows the suspect reaching the cafe an hour before the blast, using public buses to reach a place of worship and then leaving the city towards Tumkur. Investigators are hopeful of a breakthrough after the latest leads.

NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase.

📞 Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information.

Your identity will remain confidential. #BengaluruCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/l0KUPnoBZD — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 8, 2024

The investigation into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the NIA earlier this week. At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

Meanwhile, new video footage of the suspect with a backpack, wearing a full sleeved shirt, cap, facemask, and spectacles moving in the bus has surfaced. From the video it seems that the suspect, after noticing the camera in the bus, moved to a direction where it does not cover him. Also, an unverified photograph of the suspect wearing a T-shirt, without face mask, cap and spectacles, sitting inside the bus is also doing the rounds.

Suspected bomber changed multiple buses

As per sources, the suspect had come back to Marathahalli bridge from Hoodi in a BMTC bus via Ring Road. He reached Hebbal via KR Puram, Hennur and Nagawara, from where he took another bus to reach Goraguntepalya.

The suspected bomber boarded a KSRTC bus from Goraguntepalya to reach Tumkur and from Tumkur he boarded yet another bus to reach Ballari. In CCTV footage, he was caught walking in Ballari bus stand. Later, he took another bus from Ballari bus stand to Bhatkal.

ISIS's Ballari module suspected

The NIA has reportedly taken custody of four members of ISIS Ballari module and are interrogating them in connection with the bomb blast. As per sources, the NIA apprehended Minaz alias Sulaiman, Syed Sameer, Anas Iqbal Sheikh and Shaan Rehaman.

It is being said that Minaz and Syed Sameer hail from Ballari, while Anas Iqbal Sheikh hails from Mumbai and Shaan Rehaman hails from Delhi. The central probe agency has taken custody of the 4 accused after producing a body warrant before a court.

Rameshwaram Cafe reopens

Nearly a week after the IED blast, the Rameshwaram Cafe reopened for the public on March 9. The low-intensity explosion at the cafe had left 10 people injured. Earlier, owner of the Rameshwaram cafe, Raghavendra Rao, while speaking to ANI, said "We are re-opening the cafe tomorrow. At 6.30 am, the cafe will open with the singing of the National Anthem. It is our mantra."