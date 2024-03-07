NIA hints at possible link of Bengaluru Cafe Blast case with the blast in Mangaluru last year | Image: ANI

Bengaluru Blast Case Update: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the Bengaluru Cafe blast case which occurred on March 1 and as the investigation progresses, a trail of possible link with the blast that took place Mangaluru has surfaced. Drawing a hint from the findings during the investigation, the NIA feels that the handler behind the Bengaluru Cafe blast could be the same, who executed the blast in Mangaluru and Shivamogga as well.

Days after the explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, it was revealed that the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in the cafe blast are the similar kind of explosive devices used in the November 2022 cooker blast in Mangaluru.

NIA to seek custody of Mangaluru blast case accused

The blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March left as many as 10 people injured creating a major threat in the city.

Meanwhile, after the link between the Bengaluru blast and Mangaluru blast came to fore, the NIA is all set to interrogate the two accused Mohammad Shareeq and Maaz Muneer Ahmed arrested in the Mangaluru blast case. The pressure cooker blast in Mangaluru was termed as the ‘Islamic State-sponsored’.

The NIA is likely to produce a body warrant and seek custody of Shareeq and Maaz Muneer Ahmed who are lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Is the handler behind Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Shivamogga same?

During the probe into the Mangaluru pressure cooker blast case, it surfaced that accused Shareeq on the instructions received by his handler a Colonel executed the blast. Further during the interrogation, it was revealed that it was Colonel, who taught Shareeq to make explosives online before the blast.

Shivamogga blast was trial

According to the findings, Shareeq, who was trained to make bombs, carried out a blast in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district as a trial experiment. It was to testify his efficiency to execute a bigger plan. Following the blast in Shivamogga, the blast in Mangaluru was carried out using a pressure cooker.

Explosives make found to be identical

The NIA has compared the raw materials used in the blasts that took place in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. It found during the investigation that apart from usage of containers the make of the explosives were the same. The explosives used in the bomb and the pattern of making it were found to be identical.

The above findings point that the handler in both the blast that took place in Bengaluru and Mangaluru is the same.

Over 30 youths were in contact with the handler

It came to the fore during the investigation that the over 30 youths from Karnataka were in contact with the Colonel, who is claimed to be the handler of the blast incident. The Colonel used to radicalise young people from the state online.

As per the NIA findings, the probe agency observed that these radicalised youths were ready to commit terror acts at the insistence of the Colonel. The central agency suspected that these youths may have been trained with accused Shareeq ahead of the Shivamogga trial blast.