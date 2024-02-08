Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Case: Goa Police to Recreate Crime Scene on Friday

The Goa police will recreate the murder scene on Friday.

Manisha Roy
Suchana Seth Kills Her 4-Year-Old
On Thursday, the police recovered a handwritten note from Suchana Seth's suitcase | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Panaji: The Goa Police will take Suchana Seth, Bengaluru start-up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old son, to the apartment in Candolim where she was staying between January 6 to January 8 to recreate the crime scene on Friday.

On Thursday, the police recovered a handwritten note from Seth's suitcase which made some shocking revelations. The note will be sent for forensic test.

Motive behind murder remains unknown

For the unversed, Seth (39), who heads an artificial intelligence start-up, checked in the apartment at Candolim in Goa on January 6 and stayed there till January 8. She allegedly killed her son in the apartment and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi on Monday. She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday. Seth, who has told interrogators about her troubled marriage, is in police custody for six days, but officials were yet to find the motive behind the murder.

Post-mortem results

The post-mortem has revealed the four-year-old child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow, as per officials. The child's body was cremated in Bengaluru on Wednesday by his father Venkat Raman. The Goa police on Wednesday said two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in the apartment where the CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of a premeditated murder.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

