Bengaluru Blast Case: NIA Detains Key Suspect From Ballari

File photo of the blast site in Bengaluru | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the key suspect in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case into custody.

The suspect, identified as Shabbir, was detained from the Chowl Bazar area in Ballari district. So far no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)



(With inputs from Prajwal Prasad)