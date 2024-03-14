It is still unclear how many people were involved in the murder. | Image: Unsplash / Representative

Advertisement

Kolkata: Police recovered the body of a Kolkata business who had gone missing on Monday. His body was found in a jute sack beneath the water tank at the residence of his business partner. His business partner, Anirban Gupta, and his aide have been arrested in connection with the case.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Bhavo Lakhani (44), had lent money to his business partner and had gone to the accused's residence to discuss the recovery of the money. Soon after he had gone missing, prompting his family to register a missing complaint in the evening. The accused had apparently failed to return the borrowed money. A resident of Bhowanipore area, the victim ran a pharmaceutical business.

Advertisement

According to sources, the murder came to light during a raid at Gupta’s house after his neighbours noticed “sudden” construction activities around the tank on the terrace, raising suspicions. Police said that it looked like a case of planned murder.

During interrogation, both Das and Gupta confessed hitting Lakhani on the head using a cricket stump when a heated argument ensued between them. To hide the crime, they had concealed the body in a jute sack, police said.

Advertisement

CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Victim's Family

Soon after the matter came to light, CM Mamata Banerjee met the family members of the victim and assured action against the culprits. It is still unclear how many people were involved in the murder. Further investigation into the murder case is underway. More details are awaited.

