Big Lead in Divya Pahuja Murder Case: 4th Suspect Arrested, Police Yet to Find Dead Body

Gurugram: Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old former model, was allegedly murdered under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Gurugram. Abhijeet Singh, the owner of City Point Hotel was arrested earlier. In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the tragic murder, law enforcement officials have achieved a major milestone with the arrest of another individual connected to the case. Police have taken into custody and arrested one more person named Megha for her alleged involvement into the murder of Divya Pahuja. The newly apprehended suspect, identified as Megha, is reported to be a domestic aide associated with the primary accused, Abhijeet, who is currently in police custody.

As per ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, "Today, one more suspect has been arrested by the investigating team who has been identified as Megha. Detailed interrogation is going on. Six teams have been deployed, two teams deputed in Punjab. This recent arrest marks the fourth detention in connection with the murder case, following the apprehension of two more employees linked to Abhijeet earlier.

Despite the ongoing search operations, Divya Pahuja's body has yet to be recovered. ACP Varun Dahiya disclosed that the murder was a premeditated act orchestrated by Abhijeet, who allegedly enlisted the help of his domestic aide, Megha. The manhunt continues for two additional suspects, Balraj Gill and Ravi Bangla, believed to have assisted Abhijeet in disposing of the body. Unraveling crucial details regarding the victim's whereabouts and the circumstances of her demise hinges on the capture of these individuals.

Divya Pahuja, previously accused in the alleged fake encounter case involving Sandeep Gadoli, met a tragic end on January 2 at a hotel room near the Gurugram bus stand. Concerns arose when her family failed to establish contact with her, prompting suspicions of foul play and subsequent police involvement. Upon investigation, CCTV footage from the hotel unveiled the grim reality of the murder. The footage revealed two individuals dragging a body, wrapped in a bedsheet, towards the hotel's main entrance before loading it into a blue BMW car.

