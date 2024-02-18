English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Bihar: Debt-Ridden Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Charring His 3 Children to Death in Katihar

As per a police official, the accused told the police that the financial crisis forced him to take the extreme step.

Abhishek Tiwari
Debt-ridden father sets his 3 children on fire in Bihar's Katihar
Debt-ridden father sets his 3 children on fire in Bihar's Katihar | Image:Unsplash/ Representational
  • 2 min read
Katihar: In a heart wrenching incident that surfaced from Bihar, a debt-ridden man in Katihar district allegedly charred his three children to death after setting them on fire. The incident reportedly took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Bharin Village, during which the man also attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze, which led him sustaining severe burn injuries.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Rinki Kumari (9), Raja Kumar (12) and Subhankar Kumar (13). On the information, the local police team reached the spot and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital.

Accused is under-treatment at a hospital

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the father of the deceased kids named Dinesh Singh, was in financial trouble and took the step to get rid of it. He has been admitted to a hospital, where he is being treated.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (Katihar) Jitendra Kumar said, "As per preliminary probe, Dinesh Singh, a debt-ridden and mentally-disturbed person, first poured petrol on his three children and set them on fire. Later, he also set himself ablaze.”

“The fire engulfed their house. While two children died on the spot during the incident, and another succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The accused was also hospitalised, where his condition is being stated to be stable," he added.

As per the police official, the accused has told the police that the financial crisis forced him to take the extreme step.

The villagers and neighbours of the accused claimed that Dinesh Singh was under mental stress as other family members had recently deserted him.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken by the police. 
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

