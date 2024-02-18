Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 00:50 IST

Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out in Several Districts During Saraswati Puja

As per police sources, around 450 to 500 suspects are on police radar, who allegedly targeted and pelted stones at the idol immersion processions in Bihar.

Abhishek Tiwari
Violence in Bihar
Tension prevails in various districts of Bihar after violent clashes broke out during Saraswati puja | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 3 min read
Patna: Over 60 people sustained injuries in several parts of Bihar after they were attacked by the unruly mob during Saraswati idol immersion processions. Following the incident, the Bihar police have detained several suspects allegedly for their active involvement in the violent clashes that broke out in several parts of the state during idol processions. It is being claimed that around 450 to 500 suspects targeted and pelted stones at the idol immersion processions in the various districts of the state leading to a serious law and order situation.

Several cases have been registered by the police at various police stations in Bihar and the police are on manhunt to nab the accused involved in the incident that broke out after Wednesday.

Talking to Republic Digital, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bihar Police stated that Darbhanga remained the most affected district of the state, where the clashes were reported from around four police station areas. The police are analysing CCTV footage and conducting raids to nab the accused involved in the incidents.

Darbhanga remained the most affected district of Bihar

The police official also added that several teams of police along with paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas to maintain peace.

As per police sources, violence was reported from the Bahera, Bhalpatti, Hayaghat and Bishanpur police station areas. The police have lodged separate FIRs in all the incidents and a probe has been initiated. The police are trying to identify the accused.

Apart from Darbhanga, clashes were also reported from Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Jamui, Siwan and Sheikhpura districts of the state during the idol immersion.

Internet suspended in Darbhanga till Monday

Meanwhile, the transmission of messages through social media and instant messaging services were suspended on Saturday, 48 hours after the clashes broke out, in order to avoid circulation of misleading information in the entire Darbhanga district till 2 pm on February 19.

An official said that in wake of suspicion that some anti-social element in Darbhanga may use internet medium to transit objectionable content in order to spread rumours and disaffection amongst public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony, the mobile internet and instant message services have been suspended.

Darbhanga Senior SP Jagunath Jala Reddy stated, “At least 53 named accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Raids are on to nab the rest,” reported news agency PTI.

Several districts of Bihar reported clashes

A district official stated that under the Bahera police station area, a clash broke out between two communities during idol immersion. The officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said.

As per police sources, in Bhagalpur, a clash erupted between two groups in the Lodipur area on Friday after stones were allegedly pelted at a procession en route to immerse the Goddess Saraswati idol. It is also being alleged that gunshots were fired during the clashes during which as many as 15 persons were injured.

On the other hand, a clash broke out in Saharsa’s Nariyar Lataha Tola, where four people sustained injuries during the attack. In Sheikhpura, six people were reported injured in a similar clash, while in Sitamarhi, half a dozen people were injured during the violence which erupted in the Kanhauli police station area.

In Siwan district’s Bahuara village more than 6 people sustained injuries, while in Jamui, 10 people received injuries during similar clashes. 
 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

