Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

BMTC Bus Mows Down Pedestrian in Bengaluru, Horrific Accident Caught on CCTV

The victim has been identified as Chethan, a native of Andhra Pradesh who succumbed to his injuries at 12.30am on Saturday.

Reported by: Prajwal Prasad
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Crime
The BMTC bus was plying from Kempegowda bus stand when the accident happened. | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: A pedestrian was mowed down by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Magadi road in Bengaluru on Friday evening. The incident that took place at around 7.17pm was captured on CCTV.

The victim has been identified as Chethan, a native of Andhra Pradesh who succumbed to his injuries at 12.30am on Saturday. The BMTC bus was plying from Kempegowda bus stand when, at Kamakshipalya, the pedestrian unexpectedly came in front of the bus.

An eyewitness Raghu speaking to Republic said that "this person was walking on the pedestrian path when all of a sudden he jumped in front of the moving bus and the driver was caught unaware. The man has sustained injuries which is very unfortunate."

The BMTC has clarified its stance with the CCTV video, showing the driver attempting to apply brakes and halt the bus upon noticing the pedestrian's movement on the main road. Despite immediate medical attention, the pedestrian sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them at 12.30am. A complaint was lodged at Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station, leading to the apprehension and interrogation of the bus driver, identified as Shivakumar, by the police.

A police official speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity said, “The driver has lodged a counter complaint that the man who was mowed down by the bus jumped in front of it intentionally and we are checking the CCTV footage."
 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

