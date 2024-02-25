English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 17:46 IST

Bounden duty of municipal corporation, police to ensure no encroachment on roads: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said it is the bounden duty of municipal corporation and Delhi Police to ensure no encroachment takes place on a road or pedestrian zone and directed the authorities to clear the area in and around Munirka village and metro station.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court Friday said it is the bounden duty of municipal corporation and Delhi Police to ensure no encroachment takes place on a road or pedestrian zone and directed the authorities to clear the area in and around Munirka village and metro station.

The high court directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Police to ensure that no encroachment takes place once the area is cleared.

“In our view, it is the bounden duty of the municipal corporation and Delhi Police to ensure no encroachment takes place on the road or pedestrian zone,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.

It asked the authorities to file status reports along with photographs of the area.

The court was hearing a petition by Munirka Village Residents Welfare Association claiming that street hawkers have illegally occupied the road and and rampant encroachment is taking place on public road and pedestrian walking zone in an around the Munirka Village and near Munirka metro station.

The petitioner further said all the hawkers have illegal power cables.

On being informed by BSES counsel that they have undertaken survey and booked four cases on September 8, the court said it was not satisfied by the action said the authority has done a “window dressing exercise”.

It said without the connivance of BSES officials no one can take power lines illegally and directed the chief engineer of the area to ensure that no illegal power lines are taken and no electricity theft takes place. The court asked BSES to file a status report.

Advocate Meenakshi Kalra, representing the petitioner association, said these encroachments are also taking place around Rama Market which is a furniture market and despite repeated requests and representations made to the authorities, no action has been taken.

She said encroachment is hampering smooth walk and obstructing traffic.

Advocate Beenashaw N Soni, appearing for SDMC, said the corporation has been taking action from time to time but the hawkers return once the action is completed.

She also said the area is a no-hawking zone and no tehbazari licences have been granted. 

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

9 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo