Boyfriend Kills Telangana Woman After She 'Ignores' Him for Arranged Marriage
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly killed by his boyfriend with an axe in Telangana after she started avoiding him. The crime was reported from Khanapur town in Nirmal district in Telangana on Thursday afternoon. The accused allegedly attacked the victim’s sister who was also present with her at the time of the attack.
According to sources, the woman had started maintaining a distance from the accused as her family were planning an arranged marriage for her. The victim, identified as Alekhya, was coming with her sister from a tailoring institute around 1.30 pm on Thursday when her boyfriend, Jukanti Srikanth, attacked her fatally with an axe.
While Alekhya died on the spot, her sister sustained injuries. After carrying out the attack, the accused fled the scene and is currently on the run. Police have registered a case in this regard. A search operation has been launched to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.
