English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Boyfriend Kills Telangana Woman After She 'Ignores' Him for Arranged Marriage

According to sources, the woman had started maintaining a distance from the accused as her family were planning an arranged marriage for her.

Digital Desk
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
The accused allegedly attacked the victim’s sister also who was present with her at the time of the attack. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly killed by his boyfriend with an axe in Telangana after she started avoiding him. The crime was reported from Khanapur town in Nirmal district in Telangana on Thursday afternoon. The accused allegedly attacked the victim’s sister who was also present with her at the time of the attack. 

According to sources, the woman had started maintaining a distance from the accused as her family were planning an arranged marriage for her. The victim, identified as Alekhya, was coming with her sister from a tailoring institute around 1.30 pm on Thursday when her boyfriend, Jukanti Srikanth, attacked her fatally with an axe.

Advertisement

While Alekhya died on the spot, her sister sustained injuries. After carrying out the attack, the accused fled the scene and is currently on the run. Police have registered a case in this regard. A search operation has been launched to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.
 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

26 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

29 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

35 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

36 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info20 minutes ago

  5. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement