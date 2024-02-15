English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

BREAKING: Landmine Blast in Odisha, 2 Special Ops Personnel Injured

According to the police, the landmine is suspected to have been planted by the Maoists.

Digital Desk
Blast
Massive landmine blast occurs in Odisha's forest area during security forces combing operation | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bhubaneswar: At least two security personnel got seriously injured after a massive landmine blast occurred in Odisha's Boudh district on Thursday during a combing operation in the forest area. 

According to the police, the landmine is suspected to have been planted by the Maoists. 

Security forces have started combing operation in the forest

The incident happened at Nalikumpha forest of Boudh district when Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans were conducting a search operation on Thursday morning, the police officer said.

Both the injured were sent to Bhima Bhoi Medical College Hospital in Bolangir.

While one received wounds on the head, the other suffered eye injuries, the doctors at the hospital said.

They will be sent to a better healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar by air, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

