New Delhi: The vehicle escorting West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s convoy in the national capital was shockingly hit by a private vehicle, after the vehicle gate-crashed into the governor’s motorcade in the West Delhi area leading to chaotic situation at the spot. The accused vehicle driver also allegedly followed the governor’s convoy to the guest house, before being nabbed by the security officials. The incident took place on West Delhi’s Pusa Road under the jurisdiction of Inderpuri police station.

As per the police, no one was injured during the incident.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated that the said private vehicle driver has been identified and is being questioned by the police. A detailed probe has been initiated into the matter.

Incident is being connected with Governor's Sandeshkhali visit

According to the sources, the incident took place on Delhi’s Pusa Road on Tuesday evening, when Governor CV Ananda Bose was on his way to a guest house in Delhi after attending an event. Allegedly, on Pusa Road, a private taxi hit the escort vehicle of the governor’s convoy leading to the halting of the governor’s movement.

Not only this, reportedly the accused taxi driver followed the governor’s convoy and reached the guest house, where he was apprehended by the security personnel. The information was immediately passed to the police, following which the Inderpuri police reached the spot and took the taxi driver into custody. The taxi driver is being interrogated by the security agencies.

Meanwhile, the incident is being connected with the West Bengal Governor’s visit to Sandeshkhali after the incident of outraging the modesty of women in Sandeshkhali surfaced. Amid all such speculations, the Governor has been shifted to a high security area.

